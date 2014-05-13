Primary Candidates in Brewster County Judge Runoff

On Talk At Ten today, we feature the Democratic Party primary candidates in the runoff race for Brewster County Judge. Kathy Killingsworth faces Eleazar Cano in the upcoming election. During this program, we also ask the candidates questions supplied by listeners. The Democratic primary winner will face Republican Jerry Johnson in the general election.

Topics discussed include city funding, public meetings, water issues, taxes, the Alpine landfill, county infrastructure, law enforcement, education issues, and how the candidates would utilize the power of the judge position, as well as many other issues.