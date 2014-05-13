© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Primary Candidates in Brewster County Judge Runoff

Published May 13, 2014 at 7:53 AM CDT
img_7750
The two Democratic candidates for Brewster were in studio to discuss how they would approach the Judge's seat should they win the election on May 13, 2014. (Tom Michael/Marfa Public Radio)

On Talk At Ten today, we feature the Democratic Party primary candidates in the runoff race for Brewster County Judge. Kathy Killingsworth faces Eleazar Cano in the upcoming election. During this program, we also ask the candidates questions supplied by listeners. The Democratic primary winner will face Republican Jerry Johnson in the general election.

Topics discussed include city funding, public meetings, water issues, taxes, the Alpine landfill, county infrastructure, law enforcement, education issues, and how the candidates would utilize the power of the judge position, as well as many other issues.

West Texas Talk
Latest Episodes: