Fieldwork research resident artist Pauline Beaudemont and curator Elise Lammer discuss their work in Marfa with the subject of dreams. While Elise is based in Berlin and Pauline in Geneva they will collaborate on this project when they return to Europe. Working with both sculpture and film, Pauline's previous projects include the film "If you put a roof on" with a dance hall queen in a Corbusier designed home. Elise is directing and curating her second artist retreat/residency program this summer in Switzerland and is currently on a writing residency for 60Pages.

If you would like to get involved in their Marfa dream project please contact them via their websites (which are linked to their names above).