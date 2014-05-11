Artist Erin Cosgrove at CineMarfa Film Festival 2014

[gallery ids="18544,18545,18546,18552,18553,18554,18555"]

Erin Cosgrove joins us to discuss her animation "What Manner of Person Art Thou?", which screened at CineMarfa Film Festival 2014." This animated video relates the twisted tale of Elijah Yoder and Enoch Troyer, two anachronistic believers who dispense violent justice on those they deem to be evildoers. Placed within a black comedy structure, Yoder and Troyer are allegorical figures that represent the corruptibility of faith.

Based in L.A Cosgrove shows in galleries, museums, screenings, film festivals and on television. Her work is in public collections at The Hammer Museum (Los Angeles) and The Museum of Contemporary Art (Los Angeles).