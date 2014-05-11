Artist and Filmmaker Marnie Weber

[gallery ids="18533,18536,18912,18534,18535,18909,18910,18911"]

L.A based filmmaker and artist Marnie Weber was invited to CineMarfa film festival to screen her two films The Night of Forevermore and Western Song. The former film explores the relationship between a young witch – played by the artist’s daughter, Colette Rose Shaw, and an old witch who has sold her soul to the devil – played by the artist herself – as they traverse through Hieronymus Bosch – inspired tableaux vivants representative of heaven, purgatory, and hell.

Marnie Weber is a Los Angeles based artist who creates works of fantasy and fiction utilizing collage, installation, film, performance, and music. By combining her own mythology of creatures, monsters, animals and female characters with costuming on stage sets; she creates narratives of passion, transformation, and discovery. Marnie Weber has had solo shows, video screenings and performances throughout the United States and Europe. She recently had a large-scale installation at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, which is now part of their permanent collection.

Her work is in the collections of the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, CA, The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angles, CA, Neuberger Berman, Inc., New York, NY Progressive Corporation, Mayfield, OH, and FRAC in Paris, France.

Marnie is represented by Marc Jancou Contemporary (New York), Praz-Delavallade (Paris), Simon Lee Gallery (London) and Bernier-Eliades Gallery (Athens).

* The intro to our interview features the soundtrack for Night of Forevermore and the end of our interview features the soundtrack for Western Song. All music is copyright of Marnie Weber.