[gallery ids="18559,18556,18557,18558"]

Filmmakers Maria Demopoulos & Jodi Wille join us in the studio to discuss their 2012 documentaryon The Source Family, which screened at CineMarfaFilm Festival 2014.

This documentary about Father Yod and The Source Family’s radical experiment in ’70s utopian living is told through interviews, home movies, photographs, and original music created by The Source Family. Made with the participation of the surviving Source Family members, this is a wholly unique and fascinating California story.

https://vimeo.com/58953915