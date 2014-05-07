© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Source Family

Published May 7, 2014 at 3:31 PM CDT

[gallery ids="18559,18556,18557,18558"]

Filmmakers Maria Demopoulos & Jodi Wille join us in the studio to discuss their 2012 documentaryon The Source Family, which screened at CineMarfaFilm Festival 2014.

This documentary about Father Yod and The Source Family’s radical experiment in ’70s utopian living is told through interviews, home movies, photographs, and original music created by The Source Family. Made with the participation of the surviving Source Family members, this is a wholly unique and fascinating California story.

https://vimeo.com/58953915

Tags
West Texas Talk CinemarfaThe Source FamilydocumetaryFather YodMaria DemopoulosJodi Wille
Latest Episodes: