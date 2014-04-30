The Challenges of The Changing Demographics Of Texas

Two of every three Texas children are now non-Anglo and the trend line will become even more pronounced in the future, says Dr. Steven Murdock, former demographer of the State of Texas and former U.S. Census Bureau director.

Now the director of the director of the Hobby Center for the Study of Texas at Rice University, Murdock joined us on Talk at Ten to discuss the implications of his latest work, "Changing Texas: Implications of Addressing or Ignoring the Texas Challenge" (Texas A&M University Press) the third entry in a trilogy that provides insight into the economic consequences of demographic change in Texas.