Texas Master Naturalists Beth Nobles and Monte Riggs

On today's edition of Talk at Ten, we speak with Beth Nobles and Monte Riggs, President and Vice President of the Tierra Grande Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists. Their mission is to increase awareness of natural world and create a volunteer force for our region.

Nobles and Riggs tell us about the origins of the name Tierra Grande. The chapter began in 2005, and is currently welcoming new members. Applications are due May 15, with field training sessions taking place this summer. More information about the Tierra Grande Chapter is available here.