On Sunday, April 27 at 1:00 p.m. 66 Marfa and Ft. Davis junior high and high school students will be debuting their pinhole photographs at the Chinati Foundation's Arena. We talk with Crystal Catano, Adriana Pineda, and Anthony Landin, three of the students whose work will be exhibited that day. We also speak with Michael Roch, education coordinator at the Chinati Foundation.