Today on Talk at Ten we discuss the musical elements in the performance Rerememberer conceived by New York artist Suzanne Bocanegra. Our host is joined in the studio by composer and accordionist Frode Andersen, sound designer Ejnar Kanding and artist Suzanne Bocanegra.

Rerememberer is performed tonight with 50 volunteer amateur violinists at the Capri at 8:00 p.m with the support of Marfa Live Arts.