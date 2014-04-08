© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

The Presidio County Fair

Published April 8, 2014 at 11:22 AM CDT
img_8354
Credit: Erich Peters/Flickr

On today's Talk at Ten, we discuss the upcoming Presidio County Fair. Students Michael Harris and Huck Roach from Presidio High and Marfa International School tell us about their contributions to this year's fair, which range from photography to pie-making. We also revisit a recent interview with Ag Mechanic Superintendent Buddy Knight, County Extension Agent Jesse Lea Schneider, President of Presidio County 4H LuAnn Underwood, and Secretary of the Parent Leader Associate Sterry Butcher to talk about what's in store for this year's event.

The Presidio County Fair will take place this Saturday, April 12 at the big red barn in Marfa.

Tags
West Texas Talk K. YolandBuddy KnightPresidio County FairJesse Lea SchneiderLuAnn UnderwoodSterry ButcherMichael HarrisHuck Roach4Hphotographycommunityfoodpecan piemetal workart
