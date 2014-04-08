On today's Talk at Ten, we discuss the upcoming Presidio County Fair. Students Michael Harris and Huck Roach from Presidio High and Marfa International School tell us about their contributions to this year's fair, which range from photography to pie-making. We also revisit a recent interview with Ag Mechanic Superintendent Buddy Knight, County Extension Agent Jesse Lea Schneider, President of Presidio County 4H LuAnn Underwood, and Secretary of the Parent Leader Associate Sterry Butcher to talk about what's in store for this year's event.

The Presidio County Fair will take place this Saturday, April 12 at the big red barn in Marfa.