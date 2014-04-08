A visit to the British Museum with art consultant Pujan Gandhi

Talk at Ten host K. Yoland goes on location to the <b>British Museum</b> in London to meet art consultant <b>Pujan Gandhi</b> to discuss Indian art.

Pujan Gandhi will give a presentation in Marfa on the London art scene and the dynamics of the art world and market. Pujan has assisted in the curatorial departments of the British Museum, Middlebury College Museum of Art, High Museum of Art and other galleries in New York and Mumbai.

He will be speaking at 7:00 PM on Friday, April 11 at the Highland Annex.