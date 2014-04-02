Ellar Coltrane talks about his new film "Boyhood"

Ellar Coltrane got his first starring role back in 2002 when he was 7 years old. Now, at the age of 19, this role is coming to the big screen. Boyhood, which was directed by Richard Linklater, is a film that follows Mason, played by Ellar Coltrane, from the beginning of grade school to when he graduates high school, as he tries to deal with his parents divorce. The film was actually shot over the course of twelve-years in Texas, where Coltrane was 7 when Boyhood began its production and 18-years old when the film wrapped.