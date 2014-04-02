© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Ellar Coltrane talks about his new film "Boyhood"

Published April 2, 2014 at 11:08 AM CDT
photo-1-9
Ellar Coltrane

Ellar Coltrane got his first starring role back in 2002 when he was 7 years old. Now, at the age of 19, this role is coming to the big screen. Boyhood, which was directed by Richard Linklater, is a film that follows Mason, played by Ellar Coltrane, from the beginning of grade school to when he graduates high school, as he tries to deal with his parents divorce. The film was actually shot over the course of twelve-years in Texas, where Coltrane was 7 when Boyhood began its production and 18-years old when the film wrapped.

 

Tags
West Texas Talk Ellar ColtraneBoyhoodRichard Linklater
Latest Episodes: