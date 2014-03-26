Rainey Knudson, Founder and Director of the online art magazine "Glasstire"

Rainey Knudson is the Founder and Director of Glasstire, an online magazine that covers visual art in Texas and Southern California. The magazine was founded in 2001 as one of the earliest web-only arts journals in the country and now has become an award winning non-profit website with over 500,000 unique visitors in the past twelve months.

Knudson received her undergraduate degree in literature from Rice University and an MBA in entrepreneurship from the University of Texas at Austin.