Hydrogeologist Dr. George Veni talks about caves and karst

Dr. George Veni, the Director of the National Cave and Karst Research Institute, is an internationally recognized hydrogeologist specializing in caves and karst terrains and has conducted extensive karst research throughout the U.S. and in several other countries. Three cave-dwelling species have been named in his honor. He has also published and presented over 200 papers, including four books on hydrogeology, biology and environmental management in karst terrains.

Dr. Veni will give a presentation at Sul Ross State University on "Living with Karst: The benefits and challenges of living in a cavernous environment". The presentation will take place on Friday, March 28 at 3:15 pm in Lawrence Hall 309.