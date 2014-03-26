© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Hydrogeologist Dr. George Veni talks about caves and karst

Published March 26, 2014 at 9:20 AM CDT
p1040974

Dr. George Veni, the Director of the National Cave and Karst Research Institute, is an internationally recognized hydrogeologist specializing in caves and karst terrains and has conducted extensive karst research throughout the U.S. and in several other countries. Three cave-dwelling species have been named in his honor. He has also published and presented over 200 papers, including four books on hydrogeology, biology and environmental management in karst terrains.

Dr. Veni will give a presentation at Sul Ross State University on "Living with Karst: The benefits and challenges of living in a cavernous environment". The presentation will take place on Friday, March 28 at 3:15 pm in Lawrence Hall 309.

 

Tags
West Texas Talk George VeniSul Ross State Universitykarst
Latest Episodes: