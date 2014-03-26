Hermes Cavagnini discusses his new film "Wasteland"

24-year-old Italian film director, Hermes Cavagnini, shot his new film Wasteland in Terlingua in 19 days. The film, which debuted in Austin this month, is about four outlaws and a female bounty hunter, who discover they share a past when following a path of murder and violence along the Texas/Mexico border.

Cavagnini started making films at the age of 13 and got international attention in 2007 when his short film, Butterfly, won the Best Photography Award at the International Short Film Festival of Rome.

