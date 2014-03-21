Author Todd Miller on his new book Border Patrol Nation

We talked with Author Todd Miller on his recently published book, Border Patrol Nation. The book gives first-hand encounters with people who are most involved with and impacted by the Border Patrol and the change into high-end technology, weapons, surveillance and prisons.

For the past fifteen years Todd Miller has researched, written about, and worked on immigration and border issues from both sides of the U.S. Mexico divide for organizations such as BorderLinks, Witness for Peace, and NACLA.