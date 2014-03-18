© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Radio Producers Hal Cannon and Sherre DeLys

Published March 18, 2014 at 12:43 PM CDT
halandsherre
Radio Producers Hal Cannon and Sherre DeLys (Credit: Tom Michael/KRTS)

Today we're joined by two radio producers who are in West Texas working on a radio documentary for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) to be called Cowboy Songsters.

Hal Cannon and Sherre DeLys just kicked off their audio tour of Texas in Alpine, where they spoke with cowboy poets, vaqueros, ranchers and others. They dropped by the studios to talk about the project, as well as the other documentaries they've worked on together in the past.

The two both have storied backgrounds in radio. Hal has produced a number of pieces for NPR and the ABC, including contributions to the regular series What's In a Song?

Sherre's participated in the Third Coast International Audio Festival and has contributed to Radiolab (fun fact: Jad Abumrad referred to this piece from Sherre as "one of his favorite pieces of all time.") She also helped produce a piece called Pirate Radio Station, which she says was inspired by Marfa Public Radio!

Hal and Sherre's past collaborations include In the Footsteps of John Lomax: American Folk Song Collectorand  Maiyan Music Chiapas Mexico. 

When it's finished, Cowboy Songsters will air on the ABC's  360 Documentaries program.

