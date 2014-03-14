Panel Discussion on Brewster County Politics

On May 27, Brewster County residents will vote again to decide their Democratic candidate for County Judge.

This follows a March 4 primary three-way race between Eleazar Cano, Kathy Killingsworth, and Jerry Sotello.

Fronteras Desk reporter Lorne Matalon and Morning Edition Host/Reporter Travis Bubenik held round-table discussion on politics in Brewster County with Cano, Robert Halpern of the Big Bend Sentinel, and John Waters of the Big Bend Gazette.

In the March 2 primary, Cano received 48 percent of the votes and fell just shy of the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff election. He'll be facing Killingsworth, who is the current incumbent appointed County Judge. Killingsworth edged out current Justice of the Peace Jerry Sotello with 27 percent of the vote to his 24 percent.

We invited both Cano and Killingsworth to come speak about the runoff and their continuing campaign. Killingsworth was unavailable to join us today.