Big names in popular culture, world news and business are featured in today's report on the South by Southwest Music, Film and Interactive festival underway this week. KRTS/KXWT reporters Pete Szilagyi and Karen Bernstein discuss the scene and the events they attended, including presentations by astrophysicist and TV host Neil de Grasse Tyson, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Wiki-leaks founder Julian Assange and Anne Wojcicki of the controversial genetic testing firm 23andMe.