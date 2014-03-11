Judge Hunt Talks About Construction of International Railroad Linking Ojinaga and Presidio

On today's Talk at Ten we revisit a report on the construction of an international railroad linking Ojinaga and Presidio by Lorne Matalon.

A design plan is now under consideration for a reconstructed, state-of-the-art rail bridge that will link Ojinaga, Chihuahua and Presidio, Texas. After numerous delays, construction is now expected to begin next year following the plan's release at the Presidio County Rural Rail District in Marfa, Texas. Fronteras Desk reporter Lorne Matalon of Marfa Public Radio and West Texas Public Radio spoke with County Judge Paul Hunt and Marfa architect Mike Green after the design plan was released. Green is a noted architect who has significant expertise in designing international road and bridge crossings.