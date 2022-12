On today's Talk at Ten, we hear more from a familiar voice - writer, historian and curator Lonn Taylor. Lonn speaks with us about his new book, Texas People, Texas Places, and the people and places that inspire his research.

Lonn will hold a book launch for Texas People, Texas Places on Friday, March 14th at 6:30 pm at Front Street Books in Alpine, as well as on Saturday, March 15th at 6:00 pm at Marfa Book Company.