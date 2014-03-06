Marfa Public Radio is at SXSW for its 27th Year

Austinites jokingly call it Spring Break for Geeks, but the South by Southwest Music, Film and Interactive Festival and Conference celebrates knowledge, ideas, careers, futurism and science mixed with the arts, film, music and celebrity appearances, often spilling over into downtown streets, pubs and parks with music and live performances.

SXSW celebrates its 27th anniversary today and continues for 10 busy days and nights. KRTS and KXWT reporters Pete Szilagyi and Karen Bernstein, assisted by KUT-Austin Senior Producer David Alvarez, are there to cover the festival from start to end. Today's first report at 10 a.m. tells listeners what to expect during the week ahead.