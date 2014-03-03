Carol Wallace And David Beebe Perform The Johnny Mercer Songbook

St. James Episcopal Church in Alpine will be hosting a concert on March 9 at 4 p.m. The program will feature Carol Wallace, on piano and David Beebe singing baritone from the Johnny Mercer Songbook.

Mercer, one of the most prolific lyricists of 20th favorites as “Laura,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” “Moon River” and “Satin Doll.” His lyrics, often written for movies, were performed by such music greats as Louis Armstrong, Paul Whiteman, Michel Legrand, Eubie Blake and Lionel Hampton.

Mercer was known for writing lyrics to his own tunes, in collaboration with other composers and to melodies that had been written without words as well as writing English lyrics to popular European songs such as “Autumn Leaves.”

The free concert will be followed by a reception with the artists. St. James is located at N. 6th St. and Ave. A in Alpine.