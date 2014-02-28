Artist's Teresa Hubbard and Alexander Birchler

Talk at ten speaks with artists Teresa Hubbard and Alexander Birchler about their exhibition Sound Speed Marker at Ballroom Marfa running 28 February 2014 to 31 July 2014, opening: 28 February, 6–8pm. Exhibition walkthrough with Hubbard/Birchler: 1 March 2014, 12pm

In Sound Speed Marker the three video installations and related photographs, covering a span of five years of work, explore film’s relationship to place and the traces that movie making leaves behind. The exhibition includes the premiere of Giant (2014), a work commissioned by Ballroom Marfa. The exhibition will be on view at Ballroom Marfa until July 31, 2014 and will be accompanied by a comprehensive catalogue to be published in December 2014. Sound Speed Marker will travel to the Irish Museum of Modern Art in December 2014 and the Blaffer Art Museum at the University of Houston in May 2015.