Broadcasting Live from Alpine's 28th Annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Our Friday broadcast of the 28th-Annual Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering was unfortunately cut short because of some technical difficulties and an unreliable internet connection. Our sincere apologies, and we'll try again next year!

The Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering is a two-day event celebrating the tradition of cowboy poetry in the west. Check out this past Wednesday's Talk at Ten for an interview in the studio with Doris Dailey, a Canadian poet and performer at this year's gathering.