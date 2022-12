On today's Talk at Ten, Alberta-based poet Doris Dailey speaks with us about her work, her origins as a poet, the tradition of cowboy poetry and the tight-knit community that surrounds it.

Dailey will be performing at Alpine's 28th Annual Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering, which takes place this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 20th and 21st, on the campus of Sul Ross State University. More information at http://texascowboypoetry.com/.