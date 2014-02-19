© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Alice Quinlan of KRTS's Youth Media Project

Published February 19, 2014 at 2:32 PM CST
alice-teach

On today's Talk at Ten we are joined in the studio by Alice Quinlan, coordinator of Marfa Public Radio's Youth Media Project. Alice discusses her goals for the project's second year - last year, KRTS Youth Media student producers pitched, wrote and produced their own radio stories. They pursued their own ideas – everything from pop culture commentary to testimonials of stereotypes and racism. This year, Alice wants to pay our student producers for their good work.

To donate, visit the project's Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/678057907/krts-youth-media-project-season-2.

Tags
West Texas Talk KRTS Youth Media ProjectAlice QuinlanAmerican Graduate
Latest Episodes: