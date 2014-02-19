Alice Quinlan of KRTS's Youth Media Project

On today's Talk at Ten we are joined in the studio by Alice Quinlan, coordinator of Marfa Public Radio's Youth Media Project. Alice discusses her goals for the project's second year - last year, KRTS Youth Media student producers pitched, wrote and produced their own radio stories. They pursued their own ideas – everything from pop culture commentary to testimonials of stereotypes and racism. This year, Alice wants to pay our student producers for their good work.

To donate, visit the project's Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/678057907/krts-youth-media-project-season-2.