The 2nd Annual Valentine's in Valentine

Today's Talk At Ten features the 2nd Annual Big Bend Brewing Company's Valentine’s Day Party in Valentine TX. This year’s party features a triple-bill concert headlined by Gary P. Nunn, the “ambassador of Texas music,” as well as the debut of Big Bend Brewing Company’s “El Corazon,” a naturally pink-colored ale packaged in label art by artist Boyd Elder.

The party takes place inside the old Mercantile Building, a relic of the rural farming/ranching past of Valentine. Tickets and transportation information available at www.bigbendbrewing.com.

Hear us discuss this year’s Valentine’s in Valentine with festival organizer Mercer Black Declercq of Marfa Publishing, Head Brewer Steve Anderson, and musician Gary P. Nunn.