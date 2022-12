[gallery ids="9974,10021"]

Former Lannan Writer-In-Residence Ali Abunimah speaks with us about his new book, The Battle for Justice in Palestine, forthcoming from Haymarket Books. Abunimah reports for Al Jazeera, and is the co-founder of Electronic Intifada, a nonprofit, independent online publication focusing on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He is the author of One Country, A Bold Proposal to End the Israeli-Palestinian Impasse.