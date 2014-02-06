© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Cellist Evan Drachman

Published February 6, 2014 at 10:48 AM CST
Cellist Evan Drachman comes to Alpine on Sunday, February 9 to perform at the St. James Episcopal Church at 4:00 PM. Drachman will perform with Pianist Jeffrey Grossman, both who are artists performing with The Piatigorsky Foundation, a New York group that brings live classical music to audiences throughout the U. S. The foundation was established in 1990 by Mr. Drachman in honor of his grandfather, the renowned cellist Gregor Piatigorsky. The program includes work by Faure´, Beethoven and Camille Saint-Saëns.

