International Steinway Artist Oscar Macchioni

Oscar Macchioni joins us in the studio to discuss his two concerts in Alpine this week as well as his masterclass at noon, February 6, at the Studio Theater, Sul Ross University.

International Steinway Pianist Oscar Macchioni has performed in his native Argentina, Italy, England, Poland, Serbia, Turkey and Mexico. Macchioni is also a music professor at the University of Texas in El Paso and specializes in performing Latin-American music. He will grace the stage at Sul Ross University in the Studio Theater, Alpine on February 6 at 7:30 PM.

Macchioni's first concert will include the Adagio, from the Oboe Concerto in D minor by 17th century composer Alessandro Marcello, arranged by his contemporary Johann Sebastian Bach. The program continues with 19th century composer Robert Schumann’s Viennese Carnival Pranks (Faschingsschwank aus Wien) op. 26. The second part of the program features the Sonata in C-sharp minor by twentieth century composer Carlos Guastavino and concludes with selections from Claude Debussy’s Preludes Book 1.

He will perform a second concert on February 7 at 6:00 PM at St. James Episcopal Church in Alpine with works by Padre Antonio Soler, Beethoven, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Claude Debussy and more.