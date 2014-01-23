© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

A Tour Of The Ellen Noel Museum With Executive Director George Jacob

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 23, 2014 at 10:00 AM CST
K. Yoland examines one of the 3D printers at the Ellen Noel Museum.

George Jacob, Executive Director of the Ellen Noël Art Museum in Odessa, TX, gives us a tour of the museum encompassing everything from the art vaults to the 3D printing studio.

The Ellen Noël Museum is home to a permanent collection of American Art, changing exhibitions with a cross-cultural focus, workshops, activities for families, and lectures—on the evening of our interview, sculptor Michael Naranjo, a New Mexico native who was blinded as a soldier in Vietnam, gave a lecture on his bronze-cast works currently on display at the museum.

Latest Episodes: