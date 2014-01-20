Martin Luther King Jr., in the Massey radio interviews

We are airing a special interview to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In November 1967. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered the Massey lectures on CBC Radio. The Masseys are a prestigious annual broadcast in which a note Canadian or international scholar gives a weeklong series of lectures on a political, cultural or philosophical topic.

King’s title was “Conscience for Change.” In the lectures, he talked about race relations, the war in Vietnam, youth and social action and non-violence as a tactic for social change. Today we broadcast the first in the series.