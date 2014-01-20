© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Martin Luther King Jr., in the Massey radio interviews

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 20, 2014 at 7:30 AM CST
martin_luther_king_jr_st_paul_campus_u_mn
April 27, 1967, Martin Luther King, Jr., speaking against the Vietnam War, St. Paul Campus, University of Minnesota. (Minnesota Historical Society)

We are airing a special interview to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In November 1967. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered the Massey lectures on CBC Radio. The Masseys are a prestigious annual broadcast in which a note Canadian or international scholar gives a weeklong series of lectures on a political, cultural or philosophical topic.

King’s title was “Conscience for Change.” In the lectures, he talked about race relations, the war in Vietnam, youth and social action and non-violence as a tactic for social change. Today we broadcast the first in the series.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: