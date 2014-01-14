© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Outgoing Mayor of Midland, Wes Perry, Looks Back at 11 Years of Civic Service

Published January 14, 2014 at 12:09 AM CST
Wes Perry, Mayor of Midland, January 2014 (KRTS/Tom Michael).

Outgoing Mayor of Midland Wes Perry looks back at his 11 years of service to the Permian Basin city, first as a Councilman and then as Mayor. We caught up with him at his office on Wall Street. He discussed the challenges of water, roads, and housing, plus the benefits of economic activity, downtown revitalization, and  building consensus. He also addressed the character of Midlanders themselves.

On Monday (January 13), Perry officially vacates the mayor's office for his successor, Jerry Morales. 

