Outgoing Mayor of Midland, Wes Perry, Looks Back at 11 Years of Civic Service

Outgoing Mayor of Midland Wes Perry looks back at his 11 years of service to the Permian Basin city, first as a Councilman and then as Mayor. We caught up with him at his office on Wall Street. He discussed the challenges of water, roads, and housing, plus the benefits of economic activity, downtown revitalization, and building consensus. He also addressed the character of Midlanders themselves.

On Monday (January 13), Perry officially vacates the mayor's office for his successor, Jerry Morales.

