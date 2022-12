Artist Boyd Elder is a native of Far West Texas. He lives in Valentine, population 132. On Sunday (January 12) he celebrated his 70th birthday. The artist has been heard on Marfa Public Radio commenting on the weather, music, and area events.

Elder declined an interview on Talk At Ten, because the show time was too early in the day. We're replaying an interview with him from November 2010, when he was the featured artist for Art Walk.