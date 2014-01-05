The Art Guys, Both of Them, On the Radio

On Talk At Ten we interview Michael Galbreth and Jack Massing, who together are the Houston-based art group The Art Guys. They visited Marfa as a guest of the Texas Lyceum in August 2013.

Today is Galbreth's birthday and the first broadcast of the radio interview that was recorded this past summer. At 10 AM, with a replay at 6:30 PM.

Recently, The Art Guys issued a press release. From Believer magazine, Galbreth and Massing here are in conversation with Lawrence Weschler on the occasion of them marrying a tree.