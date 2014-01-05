© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

The Art Guys, Both of Them, On the Radio

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 5, 2014 at 9:41 PM CST
art-guys-1
Michael Galbreth (left) and Jack Massing (right) comprise The Art Guys, Marfa Public Radio, August 2013.

On Talk At Ten we interview Michael Galbreth and Jack Massing, who together are the Houston-based art group The Art Guys.  They visited Marfa as a guest of the Texas Lyceum in August 2013.

Today is Galbreth's birthday and the first broadcast of the radio interview that was recorded this past summer. At 10 AM, with a replay at 6:30 PM.

Recently, The Art Guys issued a press release. From Believer magazine, Galbreth and Massing here are in conversation with Lawrence Weschler on the occasion of them marrying a tree.

art-guys-2
Tom Michael of KRTS (left) with artists Bob Wade (Daddy-O) and Jack Massing (The Art Guys), August 2013, Marfa TX.

Latest Episodes: