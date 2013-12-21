© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Musicians Mary Lattimore &amp; Jeff Zeigler on their Annual Silent Film Project

Published December 21, 2013 at 10:30 AM CST
mary-lattimore

Philadelphia harpist Mary Lattimore & synth player Jeff Zeigler stop by the KRTS studios to discuss scoring their annual silent film project.

Ballroom Marfa will host a film screening of Philippe Garrel’s 1968 film Le Révélateur, with a live score by  Mary Lattimore and  Jeff Zeigler at the Crowley theater on December 30th at 7.30pm.

Mary Lattimore is a classically trained harpist, whose collaborations have seen her working with such esteemed luminaries as Kurt Vile, Meg Baird, Thurston Moore, Ed Askew, Fursaxa, Jarvis Cocker and the Valerie Project. On her debut record, The Withdrawing Room, she found a worthy sideman in Philadelphia’s Jeff Zeigler, whose contemplative Korg echoes & holds a mood for Mary’s runs.

Zeigler has amassed quite the resume in recent years, between his space-rock outfit Arc in Round and his production work for local luminaries Kurt Vile, Purling Hiss and The War on Drugs. Ziegler’s also been expanding into the solo / collaborative experimental zone, playing solo shows with Lattimore and opening for English ambient artist Benoît Pioulard.

Tags
West Texas Talk BallroomBallroom MarfaK. YolandSilent filmPhiladelphiaharpistMary Lattimoresynth playerJeff ZeiglercinemaPhilippe Garrel1968filmLe Révélateurart
Latest Episodes: