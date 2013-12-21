Philadelphia harpist Mary Lattimore & synth player Jeff Zeigler stop by the KRTS studios to discuss scoring their annual silent film project.

Ballroom Marfa will host a film screening of Philippe Garrel’s 1968 film Le Révélateur, with a live score by Mary Lattimore and Jeff Zeigler at the Crowley theater on December 30th at 7.30pm.

Mary Lattimore is a classically trained harpist, whose collaborations have seen her working with such esteemed luminaries as Kurt Vile, Meg Baird, Thurston Moore, Ed Askew, Fursaxa, Jarvis Cocker and the Valerie Project. On her debut record, The Withdrawing Room, she found a worthy sideman in Philadelphia’s Jeff Zeigler, whose contemplative Korg echoes & holds a mood for Mary’s runs.

Zeigler has amassed quite the resume in recent years, between his space-rock outfit Arc in Round and his production work for local luminaries Kurt Vile, Purling Hiss and The War on Drugs. Ziegler’s also been expanding into the solo / collaborative experimental zone, playing solo shows with Lattimore and opening for English ambient artist Benoît Pioulard.