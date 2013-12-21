Camel Collective, Multimedia Performance Artists and Residents of Fieldwork Marfa

KRTS goes on location to talk with one of Camel Collective's founding members, Carla Herrera-Prats, to discuss their work and artist in residence at Fieldwork Marfa.

Camel Collective is the name under which Anthony Graves, Carla Herrera-Prats and Lasse Lau have worked since 2005. Through exhibitions and performances such as "The Second World Congress of Free Artists" at Casa del Lago, Mexico City (2013) “Howls for Bologna” at Overgaden Institut for Samtidskunst (2010), “A Facility Based on Change” at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (2011), and “Una Obra Para Dos Pinturas” at the Trienal Poli/Gráfica de San Juan (2012), the group’s interest have centered on the problematics of labor, education, theater, and collectivity.

Camel Collective "juxtapose[s] the methodologies of archival research and dramatization, pitting instrumental reason against affect in an effort to incite an experience that, while stemming from research (institutions), is undisciplined by established discourse."

At various moments in the past Camel Collective has included: Sarina Basta, Michael Bears, Benj Gerdes, Melanie Gilligan, Jacqueline Miro, Robert Ochshorn, and Graham Parker.

For more information please visit: http://camelcollective.org