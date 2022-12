Hipolito Acosta spent 30 years working for the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service. Today, Acosta spoke to Marfa Public Radio about his career as an undercover agent who pursued human smugglers and leaders of Mexican drug cartels.

He says his experience has made him more determined than ever to speak out about the need to reform immigration.

Acosta will be at the Marfa Public Library, tonight for a book signing tonight at 5 p.m.