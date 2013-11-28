© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Translator Edward Gauvin, a Lannan Fellow, discusses recent works

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 27, 2013 at 11:03 PM CST
edward-pic

Friday's Talk At Ten guest is Edward Gauvin, whose translation of fabulist Georges-Olivier Châteaureynaud’s selected stories, A Life on Paper (2010), won the Science Fiction & Fantasy Translation Award. It was also shortlisted for the Best Translated Book Award.

Gauvin is in Marfa, Tex., as a resident of the Lannan Foundation. He will be hosting a reading at the neighboring Marfa Book Company on Saturday at 6 PM.

The winner of the John Dryden Translation prize, Gauvin has received fellowships and residencies from the NEA, the Fulbright program, PEN England, PEN America, and the Centre National du Livre. His work has appeared in Tin HouseConjunctionsPEN AmericaEpiphanyThe Southern ReviewFantasy & Science Fiction, and The Harvard Review.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: