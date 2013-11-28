Translator Edward Gauvin, a Lannan Fellow, discusses recent works

Friday's Talk At Ten guest is Edward Gauvin, whose translation of fabulist Georges-Olivier Châteaureynaud’s selected stories, A Life on Paper (2010), won the Science Fiction & Fantasy Translation Award. It was also shortlisted for the Best Translated Book Award.

Gauvin is in Marfa, Tex., as a resident of the Lannan Foundation. He will be hosting a reading at the neighboring Marfa Book Company on Saturday at 6 PM.

The winner of the John Dryden Translation prize, Gauvin has received fellowships and residencies from the NEA, the Fulbright program, PEN England, PEN America, and the Centre National du Livre. His work has appeared in Tin House, Conjunctions, PEN America, Epiphany, The Southern Review, Fantasy & Science Fiction, and The Harvard Review.