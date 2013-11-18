© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Julie Edwards on Canine Weight Pulling

By Marfa Public Radio
November 18, 2013
Weight pulling is a dog sport involving a dog pulling a cart or sled loaded with weight a short distance across dirt, gravel, grass, carpet, or snow. It is a modern adaptation of freighting, in which dogs were used as freight animals to move cargo.

Julie Edwards organizes a Weight Pulling event in Alpine, this year taking place at 1oam on Saturday November 23m at 600 W Avenue E in Alpine. All dogs are welcome to participate. Proceeds from the $20 entrance fee go to Texas Alaskan Malamute Rescue.

 

