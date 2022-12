Keri Blackman, one of the organizers of Alpine Art Walk, visits KRTS to preview the musical line-up for the event taking place this Friday and Saturday, November 23 and 24. Performing artists include Billy Joe Shaver and Anthony Ray Wright Band on Friday, and Ray Wylie Hubbard, Lincoln Durham, Matt Skinner & Bonnie Bishop on Saturday. Check out the full line-up and set-times here.