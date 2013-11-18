© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
50th Anniversary of JFK Assassination

Published November 18, 2013 at 12:07 PM CST
Still from Zapruder film of JFK assassination, including the family of Julie Jackson.

Marfa residents tell the story of how they learned of the 1963 assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy: at work, in school, at home.

We speak with Marfa residents Will Quintana, Mando Garcia, Richard Williams, Ellen Kimble, and Primo Carrasco. We also talk to Julie Jackson, a resident of Dallas who visits Marfa. Her family was eyewitness to history, standing before the motorcade when the president was killed. In one of the final frames of the Zapruder film, you can  see her family at the president's convertible.

Later on, at 11am, KRTS will stream JFK: Breaking the News, a live broadcast from Dallas which offers a close-up look at how reporters responded to a national tragedy. Co-produced by KERA and The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, reporters will share the moment-by-moment experiences of covering one of the most significant events in U.S. history. Their reflections also encompass the novel effects of television as a primary source for breaking news coverage.

 

