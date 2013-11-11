© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Veterans Day Special: Women Pilots of WWII

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 11, 2013 at 11:24 AM CST
For this Veterans Day, we've curated a special story on the training of female pilots for World War II.

In the early 1940s, the US Airforce faced a dilemma. Thousands of new airplanes were coming off assembly lines and needed to be delivered to military bases nationwide, yet most of America's pilots were overseas fighting the war. To solve the problem, the government launched an experimental program to train women pilots. They were known as the WASPs, the Women Airforce Service Pilots.

