West Texas Talk

Sul Ross Theater Presents Assassins

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 11, 2013 at 1:09 PM CST
Assassins, written by Stephen Sondheim, traces both successful and attempted presidential assassinations throughout United States history, and features a cast of characters including John Wilkes Booth, Lee Harvey Oswald and Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme. The score, also by Sondheim, highlights music of the times.

The Sul Ross production is directed by Dona W. Roman, with musical direction by Donald Callen Freed and Lana Potts. Performances are Friday through Sunday, November 15 through 24.  Curtain times are 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.  Tickets are $9.00 for adults and $7.00 for seniors and children.  Tickets are on sale now through sulross.edu/theatre or by calling 432-837-8218.

