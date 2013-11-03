Preserving the Rio Grande: Local Conservation Efforts
Big Bend National Park Volunteer Coordinator Natasha Moore and Michael Stangl, President of the Sul Ross State Chapter of the Society for Conservation Biology, are interviewed on the challenges of protecting natural resources while simultaneously making them accesible to the public.
In the Big Bend, volunteers are a huge help to the preservation of natural resources such as the Rio Grande River. The annual Rio Grande River Clean Up is November 8-10.
Click below for contact information for interviewees.
Contact information for interviewees
Michael Stangel
stangladesh [at] gmail.com
Dennis Avella
davi4048 [at] sulross.edu
Charlie Angell
432-229-3713
www.Angellexpeditions.com
Leslie Hopper
432-837-8648
432-386-6929