© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Preserving the Rio Grande: Local Conservation Efforts

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 3, 2013 at 6:00 AM CST
bibe_dyk-rio_cactus-2

Big Bend National Park Volunteer Coordinator Natasha Moore and Michael Stangl, President of the Sul Ross State Chapter of the Society for Conservation Biology, are interviewed on the challenges of protecting natural resources while simultaneously making them accesible to the public.

In the Big Bend, volunteers are a huge help to the preservation of natural resources such as the Rio Grande River. The annual Rio Grande River Clean Up is November 8-10.

Click below for contact information for interviewees.

Contact information for interviewees

Michael Stangel
stangladesh [at] gmail.com

Dennis Avella
davi4048 [at] sulross.edu

Charlie Angell
432-229-3713
www.Angellexpeditions.com

Leslie Hopper
432-837-8648
432-386-6929

 

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: