Pierre Gaignard: Filming the Chili Cook-Off

Talk at Ten chats with French artist and filmmaker, <b>Pierre Gaignard</b>, about his documentary, <b>The Land Where Mountains Float, </b>which includes the chili cook-off in Terlingua. His sound engineer and collaborator in cinematography, <b>Laura Haby</b>, joins us for the conversation.

For more information on Pierre Gaignard's film please see his website and funding site: <a href="http://www.pierregaignard.com/" target="_blank" link-data="{"link":{"attributes":[],"linkText":"http://www.pierregaignard.com/","target":"NEW","url":"http://www.pierregaignard.com/","_id":"00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b62702810000","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b62702810001","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">http://www.pierregaignard.com/</a> & <a href="http://www.kisskissbankbank.com/fr/projects/the-land-where-mountains-float" target="_blank" link-data="{"link":{"attributes":[],"linkText":"http://www.kisskissbankbank.com/fr/projects/the-land-where-mountains-float","target":"NEW","url":"http://www.kisskissbankbank.com/fr/projects/the-land-where-mountains-float","_id":"00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b62702820000","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b62702820001","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">http://www.kisskissbankbank.com/fr/projects/the-land-where-mountains-float</a>