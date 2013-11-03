© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Pierre Gaignard: Filming the Chili Cook-Off

Published November 3, 2013 at 6:15 AM CST
Talk at Ten chats with French artist and filmmaker,&nbsp; <b>Pierre Gaignard</b>, about his documentary, <b>The Land Where Mountains Float, </b>which includes&nbsp;the chili cook-off in&nbsp;Terlingua. His sound engineer and collaborator in cinematography,&nbsp; <b>Laura Haby</b>, joins us for the conversation.

For more information on Pierre Gaignard's film please see his website and funding site: <a href="http://www.pierregaignard.com/" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;http://www.pierregaignard.com/&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;http://www.pierregaignard.com/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b62702810000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b62702810001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">http://www.pierregaignard.com/</a>&nbsp; &amp;&nbsp; <a href="http://www.kisskissbankbank.com/fr/projects/the-land-where-mountains-float" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;http://www.kisskissbankbank.com/fr/projects/the-land-where-mountains-float&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;http://www.kisskissbankbank.com/fr/projects/the-land-where-mountains-float&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b62702820000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b62702820001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">http://www.kisskissbankbank.com/fr/projects/the-land-where-mountains-float</a>

