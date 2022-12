The 20th Annual Artwalk takes place in Alpine November 22-23. The event is organized by Gallery Night, Inc., a non-profit organization that promotes the arts in the Big Bend Region. The event will feature art, music, a mural dedication, and more.

Jennifer Jordan, one of the events organizers, and Mary Musgrave, Alpine High School art teacher, come in to discuss the Art Walk as well as other Gallery Night initiatives.