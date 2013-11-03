© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Fort Worth City Councilman Joel Burns

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 3, 2013 at 6:20 AM CST
joel-burns-headshot

Joel Burns, the city councilman from District 9 in Fort Worth visits the KRTS Studios.

 

This summer he was in Marfa for meeting of the Texas Lyceum. In the radio interview, he spoke about the issues facing his North Texas town, discussing statewide politics, historic preservation, and becoming a national figure. Burns is the first openly gay official to be elected in Tarrant County and is known for his support of LGBT teens. In October 2010 he made a floor speech against bullying and for tolerance that was widely viewed. It was picked up by columnist Dan Savage as part of his It's Gets Better Project.

 

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: