Fort Worth City Councilman Joel Burns

Joel Burns, the city councilman from District 9 in Fort Worth visits the KRTS Studios.

This summer he was in Marfa for meeting of the Texas Lyceum. In the radio interview, he spoke about the issues facing his North Texas town, discussing statewide politics, historic preservation, and becoming a national figure. Burns is the first openly gay official to be elected in Tarrant County and is known for his support of LGBT teens. In October 2010 he made a floor speech against bullying and for tolerance that was widely viewed. It was picked up by columnist Dan Savage as part of his It's Gets Better Project.