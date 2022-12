Bertha Zubiate, Jose Grajeda, Azusena Nunez, and Ann Marie Nafziger will stop by KRTS Studios to preview Sunday's Celebración del Día de los Muertos, presented by the Blackwell School Alliance and The Chinati Foundation.

Lorne Matalon reported on the last year's event and will host the interview for KRTS. The event will feature live music, a community altar and a free banquet, and takes place at the Chinati Arena between 2-7 PM.